New manager

It took 60 years to find my real family in the USA and then I had to tell these Trump voters I was gay and a Democrat
BRYAN URBICK was almost 60 years old when he ... [more]
Monday, 12 April 2021
A NEW practice manager has joined Sonning Common Health Centre.
John Lisiewicz replaces Andrea Tsoi, who has become joint deputy manager with Sue Abbott.
Meanwhile, Dr Dola Olaleye has joined the centre as a trainee GP.
12 April 2021
