Calendar success

A COMMUNITY calendar that was made to reflect Sonning Common’s community spirit during the coronavirus pandemic has raised £1,800.

Villager Carol Johnson, who was behind the idea, asked residents for photographs taken during the lockdown to be sent to Sonning Common magazine.

The calendars, which were sold for £6 each, raised £600 for the village youth club, £600 for Fish and £600 for Macmillian nurses.

Diana Pearman, editor of the magazine, said the calendars were a tribute to the work of villagers and business in the pandemic.

She said: “This last year has been unique and challenging for everyone.

“All the people, groups and businesses of Sonning Common came together to provide immense support during this period and are continuing to do so.

“The calendars have been sponsored by a number of businesses in the village who supported the community well during lockdown and they gave the money so the calendars could be printed.”