Sonning Common: Dominic Fawcett (Lab)

I AM new to local politics so I checked the Government’s website to confirm what it is supposed to do. On every measure of its own list, our Government has failed us.

Protecting all citizens, effectively and efficiently spending public money, supporting the NHS, education, police and armed forces, managing the environment, maintaining a collaborative relationship with other countries — the list goes on.

I have written to our MP on many issues and never had a satisfactory reply.

After a successful career of more than 30 years, I was made redundant from my job as managing director of an international marketing communications agency as a direct result of the economic downturn brought by this Government.

I have also worked for youth and sport organisations and seen the damage done by austerity and our deceitful, self-interested, tax-avoidance and crony serving so-called leaders.

I am an energetic and optimistic person. I believe we deserve much better and I think it’s time for reform. I want to be part of that, particularly supporting and promoting women, diversity and inclusion.

I will do my best to work collaboratively and bring positive change to Sonning Common and South Oxfordshire.