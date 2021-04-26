Monday, 26 April 2021

Capt Tom challenge

ACTIVE Leaders in Sonning Common is urging residents to walk, run, cycle or scoot 100 times around Millennium Field in honour of Captain Sir Tom Moore.

The leadership course for young people created the Millennium March challenge to coincide with the campaign launched by Capt Sir Tom’s family, Captain Tom 100.

Residents will have from April 30 to May 3 to complete the 100 laps of the field in Kennylands Road.

When the challenge is done, families should email the number of laps completed to amanda@active
leaders.co.uk by 3pm on May 3.

To donate to the national campaign, visit captain
tom.org/captain-tom-100

