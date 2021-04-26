Singing group set to return

A SINGING group that was disbanded due to the coronavirus pandemic is set to be revived under a new name.

Nottakwire folded in November after 10 years when founders Margaret Moola and Elaine Williams decided to stop due to the threat of covid-19 to the 78 members, many of whom are elderly.

But now former members Barry Wood, Clive Mills and Bernard Winnington want to start the group up again, with a different name which is yet to be decided.

They have already signed up West End actor Sam Peggs as its musical director. He has agreed to help the group for the next three months until Sondheim Theatre in London re-opens where he is performing in Les Misérables.

Mr Wood, of Stoke Row Road in Peppard, said: “We said to each other, ‘No way are we finished — Nottakwire is just too good’.

“We started to look around for a musical director and I found Sam Peggs — he’ll be with us for about three months but we are keen to keep a permanent connection with him.

“We’ll be singing similar things that we’ve done in the past and Sam will have views on what we will sing including stuff from Les Mis — he seems like a wonderful guy.”

They have already had about 40 people interested in joining and hope to first meet on June 25 at the village hall in Wood Lane in Sonning Common, if coronavirus restrictions allow.

Then on July 31, the trio hope to hold a concert with different groups coming to perform.

Mr Wood said: “The progress we’re making at the moment is pretty good.

“What I’d like to do at the concert at the village hall is have the choir singing its best and I’m very hopeful that Sam will bring along some people from Les Mis.

“We will also ask the local school if there are some people who would like to sing or play an instrument.

“It’ll be a post-covid get together and I think the people of Sonning Common will really be up for this.”

For more information, call Mr Wood on (01491) 629982.