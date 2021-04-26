Sweet total

Businesses ‘optimistic’ after lockdown restrictions ease
SHOPPERS are being welcomed back to Goring after ... [more]
Monday, 26 April 2021
PUPILS from Sonning Common Primary School have raised more than £280 by baking and selling Welsh cakes and rocky road.
The money will go towards the parent-teacher association’s efforts to raise money for a covered area for outdoor teaching.
26 April 2021
More News:
Businesses ‘optimistic’ after lockdown restrictions ease
SHOPPERS are being welcomed back to Goring after ... [more]
Power firm offers better screening of gas plant
PLANS to build a miniature power plant in the ... [more]
POLL: Have your say