Monday, 26 April 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Sweet total

PUPILS from Sonning Common Primary School have raised more than £280 by baking and selling Welsh cakes and rocky road.

The money will go towards the parent-teacher association’s efforts to raise money for a covered area for outdoor teaching.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33