Monday, 10 May 2021

Office plea

A MAN who built a home office in his garden in Sonning Common during the coronavirus pandemic is now seeking planning permission for it.

Alan Gaffney, of Kidmore Lane, has asked South Oxfordshire District Council to class the structure as permitted development.

Mr Gaffney built the office in March last year so he could carry on working during the lockdown restrictions.

The district council is due to make a decision by June.

