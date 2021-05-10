Flying the flag

Cyclist rides equivalent of length of country for charity
A STUDENT from Goring cycled the distance between ... [more]
Monday, 10 May 2021
A FLAGPOLE is to be installed outside the village hall in Sonning Common.
Parish councillor Dirk Jones came up with the idea as he was “surprised” the village didn’t have one already.
He said: “We are a growing village and have nowhere to stand around and say, ‘This is what we are’.
“It will be nice to have something to honour people.”
10 May 2021
More News:
Cyclist rides equivalent of length of country for charity
A STUDENT from Goring cycled the distance between ... [more]
Sold-out cake sale raises £600 for Cancer Research
A WOMAN raised more than £600 for Cancer Research ... [more]
POLL: Have your say