Flying the flag

A FLAGPOLE is to be installed outside the village hall in Sonning Common. 

Parish councillor Dirk Jones came up with the idea as he was “surprised” the village didn’t have one already.

He said: “We are a growing village and have nowhere to stand around and say, ‘This is what we are’.

“It will be nice to have something to honour people.”

