Trees trimmed

Cyclist rides equivalent of length of country for charity
A STUDENT from Goring cycled the distance between ... [more]
Monday, 10 May 2021
TREE branches at Widmore Pond in Sonning Common have been trimmed.
Shrubbery on the north side of the pond in Widmore Lane have been cut back and some “dangerous” trees have been removed.
10 May 2021
More News:
Cyclist rides equivalent of length of country for charity
A STUDENT from Goring cycled the distance between ... [more]
Sold-out cake sale raises £600 for Cancer Research
A WOMAN raised more than £600 for Cancer Research ... [more]
POLL: Have your say