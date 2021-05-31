Patients behaving, says health centre

THE practice manager of Sonning Common Health Centre says it has not had any examples of abuse from patients.

John Lisiewicz was speaking after the Hart Surgery in Henley said its staff were being abused by patients frustrated at being unable to get appointments immediately due to demand.

The Wood Lane practice has almost 10,000 patients.

Mr Lisiewicz said: “Certainly we are finding that everyone is a bit frustrated and anxious about the way things have changed.

“Our reception team face a wide range of issues but they always deal with them in a calm and helpful manner. As far as patients are concerned, we are not really seeing an increase in abuse or rudeness. Most of our patients have actually been quite understanding and recognise the pressure everybody is under.”

Mr Lisiewiciz said there may be longer wait times for routine appointments but same-day appointments were still being offered for anything urgent.

He added: “Contrary to what some people think, we have always done face-to-face appointments with GPs but they have to go through a triage process.

“Our workload is quite enormous. We are running the covid vaccination programme at the same time as all the normal day-to-day things but we are stretched certainly. You will find that right across the NHS.”

The centre has given more than 5,000 first doses of the vaccine and just over 3,000 second doses.

Mr Lisiwieciz said: “We have got through a large proportion of the vaccination programme and we are starting to see light at the end of the tunnel.”

Mr Lisiwieciz, 58, from Abingdon, joined the health centre in January after working for almost 20 years for fashion brand Oasis as head of loss prevention for London and Oxfordshire.

He said: “It’s quite a change but I made a great decision.”