Monday, 31 May 2021

Fish’s June bus trips

THE bus service run by the Fish volunteer centre in Sonning Common has organised extra shopping trips for next month. 

The minibus has limited passenger numbers and precautionary booking conditions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trips to Tesco in Henley will take place on Mondays, June 7, 14, 21, and 28 and Wednesdays, June 2, 9, 16 and 23 and to Waitrose in Henley on Wednesdays, June 3, 10 and 24.

The minibus will pick up passengers from home at 9am and each trip costs £4 or is free with a bus pass.

The bus will visit Morrisons in Basingstoke Road, Reading, on Tuesdays, June 8 and 22 with a 10am pick up and 1.15pm return. Trips to Reading town centre will be on Thursday, June 17 and Tuesday, June 29.

Meanwhile, it is hoped the Fish tea parties can restart once the social distancing rules have been relaxed.

For more information, call Fish on 0118 972 3986 or visit www.fishvolunteercentre.
org.uk

