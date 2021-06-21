Monday, 21 June 2021

Visitors plea

THE Fish Volunteer centre is Sonning Common is appealing for volunteers to help with home visits.

The volunteers go to elderly people’s homes for a chat and a cup of tea and sometimes there are trips out to a garden centre or the theatre or cinema.

Rita Hadgkiss, the charity’s home visiting
co-ordinator, said: “There are still many people who, for all sorts of reasons, are lonely or isolated and would greatly benefit from more social contact.

“Just one hour a week would make a world of difference to someone’s life.”

For more information, call the Fish office in Lea Road on 0118 972 3986 or email office@fishvolunteer
centre.org.uk

