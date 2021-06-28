Beautician names salon after baby girl she lost

A NEW beauty salon in Sonning Common is named after a baby girl who died from sudden infant death syndrome.

Sienna Beauty in Peppard Road pays tribute to owner Doey Ragbourne’s daughter, who died in July 2019 when she was just three months old.

Miss Ragbourne, 24, who lives with her partner Adam Shaw in Wokingham, started the business at home after finding out she was pregnant.

At the time, she was working in recruitment in London but wanted a career change and to help support the family financially.

She said: “My employer had let everyone go so I decided to have a month off with another job lined up but in that month I found out I was pregnant and I couldn’t take the new job.

“For the first time in my life I was jobless and it was stressful.

“I’d lived on my own since I was 15 and always worked so it was hard to come to terms with and thinking about how I would provide for my little girl.”

Miss Ragbourne said she had never been particularly interested in beauty but used to have her eyelashes done professionally, so she asked her technician how to get into the industry.

She took two fast-track courses in eyelash treatments and began giving treatments to customers. When Sienna was a week old she went back to work and took the baby with her.

“She would sit in her little chair while I did clients,” said Miss Ragbourne. “People would forget she was even there she was that well behaved.

“I found she felt comfort from hearing my voice. She really was an angel, which was why I was able to go back to work so quickly.

“My business grew a lot in those three months but now, looking back, as those were my only three months with her, I wish I had done it differently.”

Sudden infant death syndrome, also known as cot death, is the sudden unexpected and unexplained death of a healthy baby.

Miss Ragbourne said: “There was no cause of her death and it was difficult because there will never be closure.

“I named the business after her because I started it because of her.”

After Sienna’s death, she continued working and used social media to market and grow the business.

She then decided she wanted premises and began renting the former Sonning Common Electrical store a year ago before finally opening the salon last month. “It was a long process,” said Miss Ragbourne. “I needed to get planning permission to use it as a salon and there was one thing after another so I didn’t get the keys until November.

“We then renovated it because it was shocking in there, really bad. Then we all went into another lockdown, which was another setback.

“It was difficult and slowed things down. It was hard on me financially and it was quite stressful. I couldn’t furlough myself so I carried on working from home when the restrictions allowed.”

Now Miss Ragbourne employs one full-time member of staff and a part-timer who is to go full-time soon.

The salon offers semi-permanent make-up, brow tints and lamination, eyelash and nail treatments, body contouring and more.

Miss Ragbourne said: “It’s going really well and it’s much better having a premises.

“About 80 per cent of customers are my regulars but we have had quite a few new people, especially for nails.

“It’s hard to push it at the moment as I only have one full-time staff member but when the other one goes full-time, I hope to take on more clients.

“It’s difficult to plan because I need to work so much and that does take it out of me — I haven’t had a day off this month.” Miss Ragbourne hopes to open up another salon within two years and to focus more on semi-permanent make-up treatments.

“I’d like it to have a more clinical feel but we will need to build up the clientele first.

“Maybe I’ll keep this salon just for lash treatments.

“When you come to get your lashes done it’s a different environment. You build up friendships with people who do your lashes as you have conversations.

“But when I am microblading eyebrows I don’t want people talking as they need to stay still and I need to concentrate.”

The salon is painted pink and decorated with flowers as it reminds her of Sienna.

Miss Ragbourne said: “I’ve never been a ‘girly-girl’ and that’s the one part of the industry I struggle with.

“It can be very unwelcoming and sometimes hard to work in but the feel of this place is different.

“I wanted to break out of being a stereotypical salon and for it to be a friendly and welcoming place.”

She also says she has her daughter to thank for her success.

“I know I would have procrastinated about starting a business if it wasn’t for her,” said Miss Ragbourne. “She had a massive impact on my life.”

For more information, visit Sienna beauty treatments on Facebook.