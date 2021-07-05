Tree of hope

A MAGNOLIA tree has been planted at a care home in Sonning Common to represent hope after the coronavirus pandemic.

Sonia Silva, manager of Abbeycrest in Kennylands Road, planted the tree and residents and staff were encouraged to write notes and enjoy barbecue food made by the home’s head chef, Steven Wright.

George King, the home’s customer relationship advisor, said: “The thoughts and poignancy will live on in the memory as the tree blossoms and grows over the coming years.

“All the residents and the staff had a fabulous time in the sunshine.”