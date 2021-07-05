Road closure

Village to enter Britain in Bloom contest after all
A SECTION of Wyfold Road in Kidmore End at the junction with Horsepond Road will be closed rfom 8am to 6pm on Wednesday, September 8.
This is to allow pole replacement work to be carried out.
Access will be maintained for emergency service vehicles and residents of the affected area.
05 July 2021
