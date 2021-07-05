Youth club fun week

A NEW week-long holiday scheme organised by Sonning Common Youth Club will take place in August.

The scheme, named So Co Staycay, will be hosting activities such as zorbing, dance lessons, outdoor cinema, slip and slide and more between August 9 and 13 from 10am to 2pm each day.

Children aged 11 to 16 can take part and each session costs £4.

The parish council unanimously approved a £2,374 grant for the youth club to be able to put the events together at meeting of the full council last week.

Sunny Smithers, the club leader, said: “We put a plan together that went to the parish council for approval last week and we were over the moon when we got the go ahead.

“Our hopes for the future are that this will become an event that can be held at least annually hopefully more often.

“We feel that our young people have missed out on so much over the last year and a half. We need to get everyone back to enjoying life and building relationships and confidence.”

To take part or for more information, email Mrs Smithers on sunny.clubsc@gmail.com

Meanwhile, a grant of £720 was also approved for the primary school in Grove Road to go towards new art supplies.