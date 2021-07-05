Crow trail

A SCARECROW trail will be held in Sonning Common from July 16 to 25.

It has been organised by the village pre-school in Grove Road to raise money.

To take part costs £5 for which you will receive a bag of straw and a guide on how to make a scarecrow.

It costs £2 for a map to follow the trail. People who complete the trail will win a prize and the scarecrows will also be judged on creativity.

Maps will be available from July 15 at Heath and Watkins in Wood Lane or at the library in Grove Road.

To take part, email scpreschoolcommittee@

hotmail.com by next Friday.