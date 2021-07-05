Pair resign

Village to enter Britain in Bloom contest after all
Monday, 05 July 2021
TWO members of Kidmore End Parish Council have resigned.
The council is now looking for two people to be
co-opted in place of Alastair McAslan and John Swift.
To apply, email a 200-word biography to clerk@kepc.info by July 20.
