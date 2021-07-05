Home approval

Village to enter Britain in Bloom contest after all
Monday, 05 July 2021
A NEW house will be built to the rear of Woodlands Road in Sonning Common
Knole Homes has been granted planning permission for the two-bedroom dwelling by South Oxfordshire District Council
The parish council had recommended refusal on the grounds of over-development, inadequate vision splays and lack of amenity space.
Adrian Duffield, head of planning at the district councoil, said the house would be a sustainable infill development would not harm the character and appearance of the area.
05 July 2021
