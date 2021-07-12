Woman’s new car stolen

A WOMAN has had her new car stolen from outside her home in Sonning Common.

Emma-Clare Richmond, who lives in Grove Road, had only owned the silver Volkwagen Golf GTI for two weeks when it was taken during the night.

Footage from her neighbour’s doorbell CCTV showed a person in a dark hooded top stealing the car at about 4.50am on Monday last week.

About two hours later, the Golf was spotted by a resident in the lay-by on Blounts Court Road heading towards Binfield Heath and Ms Richmond was informed.

However, when she went to find it, the car had gone.

Ms Richmond said: “I went outside at about 7am and I scratched my head and thought, ‘The car has gone’.

“The police have called me three times since it went missing to say they had spotted it on their cameras.

“It was last seen on Friday last week in White Knights Road in Reading.

“It’s really heartbreaking. The insurance company have asked for the keys back but I haven’t sent them yet because if the police find the car it would be theirs so I’m dithering.

“I’m not sure how the thief broke into the car but apparently you don’t have to physically break a window as tech-savvy people have a way of cloning the code.”

Ms Richmond is appealing for anyone who may have seen the theft or has CCTV footage to come

forward. If you have any information, contact Thames Valley Police on 101 and quote reference number INC-2021-06290317.