Monday, 12 July 2021

Runner’s progress

A MAN who is attempting to run 1,900 miles in 85 days for charity is more than a third of the way there.

Tom Crossland, 40, of Reades Lane, Gallowstree Common, is taking part in the Run To Refuge challenge, which involves completing the equivalent of 75 marathons between June 2 and August 28.

So far, he has run 765 miles of his route round the coast of England and Wales and has raised £8,867 of his £20,000 target.

He is running in aid of the TRIBE Freedom Foundation, a charity fighting to end modern slavery and human trafficking.

Mr Crossland, who is a clinical psychologist with cerebral palsy, is currently in Cumbria after leaving Kidmore End Cricket Club on June 2.

You can follow his progress at runtorefuge.com

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/runtorefuge

