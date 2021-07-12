Phone thief changes plea

A MAN from has been ordered to pay £285 for stealing a mobile phone from his employer.

Jamie Nash, 32, of Farm Close, Sonning Common, admitted taking a parcel containing the £700 device belonging to Brandpath Ltd UK, an e-commerce company, in August 2019.

He initially denied theft but changed his plea when he appeared for trial at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Nash was ordered to pay £200 in compensation plus £85 costs and to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months.