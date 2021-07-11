Librarian walks 35 miles along coast on overgrown paths in rain and heat

A LIBRARIAN from Sonning Common walked 35 miles for charity in unpredictable weather.

Rosemary Dunstan, 65, took part in a three-day challenge to walk the coastal path from Porthleven to Land’s End in Cornwall.

It was her 19th fundraising walk in 20 years and she raised more than £1,200 for the Institute of Cancer Research in London.

Mrs Dunstan, who lives in Birch Close and has managed the village library since 2003, was one of six people who took part with two guides.

She said the walk was more challenging than she had expected, especially having to sleep in a tent during wet and windy nights.

The group was originally supposed to walk from St Ives to Penzance via Land’s End, which is about five miles longer, but the route was changed at the last moment because of a lack of guides.

Mrs Dunstan said: “To say I was disappointed is an understatement. The St Ives to Land’s End section of coast is believed to be the most stunningly beautiful part of the coastl path.

“On the Saturday, after a rather windy, disturbed night in the tents, we set off from the east side of Porthleven to walk to Penzance, a distance of about 16 miles.

“It was very hot and the wind had dropped so the sea was like a millpond. One of our group had to give up and join the support vehicle.

“The five of us walked on with frequent breaks for water and snacks, and to admire the views, and eventually, after more than eight hours of walking, we got to Penzance and climbed gratefully into the van.

“I’m fairly familiar with this section of the coastal path and was surprised at how overgrown it was as all the paths in South Oxfordshire seem very well-used because of lockdown walking habits.”

After their second night of sleep, which was a lot cooler, the group was dropped off in Mousehole at 8.30am and then walked a further 13 miles.

Mrs Dunstan said: “The path was steeply undulating from the start, with lots of uneven steps up and down the cliffs.

“The track was even more overgrown than the previous day. There were campion, nettles, yarrow, foxgloves and brambles at knee height and thistles, honeysuckle, gorse, hogweed and sloe bushes at shoulder height.

“Although this was the coastal path, there were times when we couldn’t see the sea at all.

“One of my companions put her foot down a hole as far as her knee, scraping it painfully but fortunately didn’t twist or break her ankle.”

The walkers arrived at Land’s End at 5.30pm exhausted after nine hours of walking. That night it rained heavily and the final route was changed in the morning.

Mrs Dunstan said: “After much discussion and consultation, it was decided to walk a nearer part of the coastal path, from Portreath to Hayle. This path was obviously well-used and we were able to pick up the pace in spite of the rain and strong wind.

“The rain eased off for a while and we were hopeful of walking further but then it started getting heavier and the majority decision was to call a halt after only six miles. What a blessing that our first two days had been dry.

“So I didn’t walk the original planned route and I only managed 35 miles in the three days but it was more challenging than I had expected and my legs were feeling the strain afterwards.

“Thanks to everyone who sponsored me.”

Mrs Dunstan now wants to return to India, where she did her last charity walk in November 2019, with a 10-day expedition to Kerala. Alternatively, she would like to visit Ecuador, as she had planned to do before the coronavirus pandemic.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/

fundraising/RosemaryDunstan6-21