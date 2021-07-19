Council to pursue judicial review after appeal ‘insult’

A JUDICIAL review will be pursued following the decision to approve a “retirement” village of up to 133 flats in Sonning Common.

Inspired Villages won an appeal after being refused planning permission in June last year for a large “assisted living” complex on a field off Blounts Court Road.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, had turned down the application, saying it was a major development in the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and there were no exceptional circumstances which justified the harm to the surroundings.

The parish council objected and spent more than £20,000 hiring a planning consultant to fight the appeal, arguing the scheme was “excessive and inappropriate” and contrary to the village’s neighbourhood plan.

Chairman Michael Cann said all councillors are “extremely dissatisfied” and have unanimously agreed a judicial review is the right way forward. If accepted by the planning authority, the appeal will be reviewed in court by a judge.

The parish council will also be writing to Mark Stone, the chief executive of the district

council, George Eustice, the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and Robert Jenrick, the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Councillor Cann said councillors were angry that the decision went against the neighbourhood plan, which passed a referendum in 2016.

He said: “We simply cannot reconcile the findings as being considerate with our village plan or the environment in that decision.

“We remain completely stunned by the conclusion and the commentary in the report. We are angry and dismayed that the plan wasn’t given weight.”

“We will also be writing to the Minister of Environment and the Minister of Housing expressing our dissatisfaction of the outcome of the dismissive way the inspector deals with the plan and the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

“It is absolutely vital that these ministers are aware of this. We’ll also be copying all parish councils into these letters because we believe this type of decision goes beyond just this development process.

“It’s a real failure to the residents of Sonning Common in showing what democracy means.”

More than £11,000 was raised by residents to go towards the cost of hiring a barrister and planning consultation to represent the council.

Cllr Cann, who joined the council in August last year, said he has been “struck” by how much people care.

“They really care so much about their environment,” he said. “It’s been a saviour for people during the coronavirus pandemic so to come out of these restrictions and have it taken away is disgraceful.

“It’s an insult to the people of Sonning Common and to the people of South Oxfordshire.”

The chairman said that on a personal level he found the language used in the appeal document, written by planning inspector Harold Stephens, as showing a “complete misunderstanding of the rural nature” of the village.

He said: “The way the rural environment is dismissed is disgraceful. Widmore Pond in Widmore Lane will be threatened as it’s on the edge of the works. Residents absolutely love it and the way the inspector dismissed it as being on the fringe of the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty is just not true.

“We have also noticed in the last few years a decline of wildlife such as muntjac deer. We’re keen to establish our own environment plan but that will be impossible if our hands are tied by planning applications. The wildlife will be affected by this decision which is totally unfair.”

The process of pushing for a judicial review will be discussed at the next meeting of the full council on Monday.

Cllr Cann said: “We’ll be engaging more with the residents now we’ve made this decision and we’ll be informing them as we move forward.

“We will be asking them to also express their dissatisfaction and we’ll provide advice on how to do that.

“This could take a few weeks but we want to make our thoughts and feelings known to everyone. The campaign will continue and it will not go away.”