Monday, 26 July 2021

Driver abused

A WOMAN was abused as she sat in her car outside the One Stop shop in Sonning Common.

The 33-year-old was approached by another woman at about 4pm on Tuesday last week who began shouting, swearing and banging on the windows.

The woman, who is described as white, aged in her late thirties to early forties and about 5ft 2in tall, broke one of the car’s wing mirrors after punching it.

She also had dark hair in a ponytail and was wearing glasses.

Witnesses should call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference number 43210286698 or make a report online.

