Boys win scarecrow competition with Incredible Hulk

A SCARECROW trail in Sonning Common raised £316 for the village pre-school.

More than 20 households made a scarecrow using straw donated by Vines Farm in Cane End and displayed them for a week.

The figures included the Cat in the Hat, a saxophone player, Spiderman and Superman.

A competition for the best scarecrow was won by brothers Samuel and Dominic Tucker with The Incredible Hulk.

They were chosen by the farm and the scarecrow is now being used in a rape seed field.

The boys live with their parents Martin and Katy in Wychwood Close and two-year-old Dominic attends the pre-school. Samuel, five, who attends the village primary school, is a big fan of the Marvel films.

Mrs Tucker said: “We thought it was a nice activity for the local community. The boys helped put the scarecrow together one evening and Samuel was very keen on the Hulk idea.

“They were very excited when we found out they had won and they were really pleased with their prize — a little tractor with tools inside it. We’ll certainly take the kids to the farm to look at the scarecrow in the fields.” They boys also received some John Deere merchandise, including hats, mugs and toys.

Residents were asked to donate money to take part in the trail and visitors were able to buy maps from Heath & Watkins in Wood Lane and the library in Grove Road.

Each scarecrow had a number and children could win a gift bag by finding all the scarecrows and answering a question about them. Kat Young, who organised the event with the pre-school’s parent association committee, said: “We’ve been having our committee meetings on Zoom and we were throwing around some ideas.

“We didn’t want to do something just for the school, we wanted the whole community to be involved in something that was covid safe.

“Stoke Row had held a scarecrow trail and it seemed to go quite well as the community got involved.”

Mrs Young, who lives in Lambourne Road with her husband Matt and children, Lily-Mae, eight, and Lucas, four, said: “I have a connection to farming as my father-in-law is the local farmer and offered to donate the straw.

“Everyone had a chance to make a scarecrow and the kids really enjoyed it.

“It was just something extra for the pre-school because we couldn’t do the normal summer or Christmas fetes.”