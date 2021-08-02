Runner still going well

A MAN who is attempting to run 1,900 miles in 85 days for charity has about 800 miles left to go.

Tom Crossland, 40, of Reades Lane, Gallowstree Common, is taking part in the Run To Refuge challenge, which involves completing the equivalent of 75 marathons between June 2 and August 28.

So far, he has run 1,096 miles of his route round the coast of England and Wales and has raised £10,551 towards his £20,000 target.

He is running in aid of the TRIBE Freedom Foundation, a charity fighting to end modern slavery and human trafficking.

Mr Crossland, who is a clinical psychologist and has cerebral palsy, is currently in Aberporth in Wales, having already been to Liverpool, Blackpool, Lanchester, Newcastle, Hull, Boston, Norwich and London.

His wife, Rebecca, and their dog, Bolt, visited him on Monday after he had completed almost seven hours of running.

A party will be held for Mr Crossland’s return to Kidmore End Cricket club on Saturday, August 28 at 4pm.

You can follow his progress at runtorefuge.com

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/

fundraising/runtorefuge