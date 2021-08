A MAN from Sonning Common has been disqualfied after being caught drink-driving.

Graham Houghton, 60, of Carling Road, admitted driving in Westfield Road, Caversham, in June with 51 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 micrograms.

He was also fined £80 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £34 surcharge by Reading magistrates.