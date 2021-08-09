Monday, 09 August 2021

Children’s music week

ACTIVE Leaders in Sonning Common is urging children to get involved in its summer music course.

The group is running activities for children in local primary schools, starting on Monday and running until Thursday, August 19.

The music course, named Jammers, will take place at Sonning Common Primary School in Grove Road from August 16 to 19 from 10am to 2pm. Participants must attend all four days and be aged between nine and 11. No experience is needed.

Jammers will be run by experienced musicians and teachers Pip Marples and Paul Stead. Packed lunches will be provided for children who usually receive free school meals

For more information, email Penny Snowden at penny@activeleaders.co.uk

