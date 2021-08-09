Councils demand appeal challenge

NINE parish councils have banded together to pursue a judicial review following the decision to approve a “retirement” village of up to 133 flats in Sonning Common.

Inspired Villages won an appeal after being refused planning permission in June last year for a large “assisted living” complex on a field off Blounts Court Road.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, had turned down the application, saying it was a major development in the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and there were no exceptional circumstances which justified the harm to the surroundings.

The parish councils in Rotherfield Peppard, Highmoor, Kidmore End, Eye and Dunsden, Binfield Heath, Rotherfield Greys, Stoke Row, Nettlebed and Sonning Common have sent a joint letter to the planning authority calling for the review.

If accepted by the district council, the appeal will be reviewed in court by a judge.

The letter, written by Councillor Michael Cann who chairs the Sonning Common Parish Council, said the appeal decision “sounds a death knell to the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty”.

It also outlines concerns with the potential impact on local health care provisions and the “lack of weight” given to the village’s neighbourhood development plan, which passed a referendum in 2016.

Tom Fort, who chairs the the neighbourhood development plan working group, resigned from the council last month as a result of the decision by planning inspector Harold Stephens.

Cllr Cann said: “We’ve got the support of nine parish councils. It’s really fantastic and everybody has been supportive. They are confident they are happy to have their names in the letter. Everyone is standing very firmly together as we all have so much to lose.

“We sent the letter to all district councillors to make them aware of the impact and the support across Oxfordshire and understand it’s not just a small issue in Sonning Common but all over the Chilterns.

“It’s been quite humbling for us. We’ve had some responses from district councillors already in support and it’s all across the political divide.”

Another letter was also sent to Mark Stone, the chief executive of the district council, George Eustice, the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and Robert Jenrick, the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government.

The parish council objected to the appeal, which was heard at a virtual inquiry in May, and spent more than £20,000 hiring a planning consultant to fight the appeal.

The planning authority is due to make a decision on the judicial review today (Friday 6).