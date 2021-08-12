SOUTH Oxfordshire District Council has applied to the High Court for a judicial review of the decision to approve a “retirement village” in Sonning Common.

It believes it has sufficient grounds to successfully challenge the decision made by a planning inspector.

Inspired Villages won an appeal after being refused planning permission in June last year for the large “assisted living” complex with up to 133 flats on a field off Blounts Court Road, known as Little Sparrow.

The district council, the planning authority, said it would be a major development in the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and there were no exceptional circumstances which justified the harm to the surroundings.

But planning inspector Harold Stephens overturned this decision after a virtual inquiry in April, saying the field was not a particularly attractive part of the AONB.

This prompted Tom Fort to resign in protest from Sonning Common Parish Council but he has since agreed to continue chairing the village’s neighbourhood plan working group.

In a statement on Friday, the district council said: “Following legal advice, and after consultation with the leader and chair of the planning committee, the council considers that there are sufficient grounds to challenge the inspector’s decision and has therefore made an application to the High Court for a review.”

This came after nine parish councils in the surrounding area signed a joint letter to the council urging it to seek a judicial review. The letter was written by Michael Cann, chairman of Sonning Common Parish Council, which spent more than £20,000 hiring a planning consultant to fight the appeal, arguing the scheme was “excessive and inappropriate” and contrary to the village’s neighbourhood plan.

This week, Councillor Cann said: “Obviously we’re very happy with the decision made by the district council. It’s the start of a process.

“It’s very important now that the district council gets the evidence presented in a way that supports the position we’ve taken. It’s very important that it is conducted extremely well.

“There is an opinion that this review could set precedent and we hope the precedent will be to protect AONBs throughout the UK.

“It’s particularly important for our neighbourhood development plan which will continue for now.

“I’m delighted that Tom Fort is carrying on as the chairman of the plan working group. The people on the group are volunteers and dedicate their time to improving our environment.

“I also want to thank the people in Sonning Common and the residents and councillors in other parishes for their help and support throughout the process and since the decision has been made.”

Mr Fort said: “I’m delighted South Oxfordshire District Council has taken on the challenge but it does complicate things with the neighbourhood development plan. I have attempted to secure some advice from the district council’s neighbourhood development people about what we need to do as there are all sorts of complexities.

“In theory, our intention is to proceed with submitting a plan in the near future but what will be in that plan I don’t know.

“We have to proceed on the assumption that the retirement village is happening and it’s possible after many many months that the High Court may throw it out but even if that happens it is likely to be a long time down the road.

“If the court decides to uphold the appeal decision then we have 133 retirement apartments which are to go into the plan whether we like it or not.

“We’re left with this very tricky position of trying to play two race horses running closely side by side at different speeds without falling flat on our faces.

“I’m glad the district council has called for the review and they must be aware that it’s a very hard thing to win but I wish them all the best and in the meantime we will give them as much support as we can.”

Meanwhile, the Chilterns Conservation Board has made a formal complaint to the Planning Inspectorate, saying it has “serious concerns” about Mr Stephens’s decision.

The board, which is a public body established to conserve and enhance the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, claims he “developed his own approach” to assessing the landscape value of the area.

It claims he “falsely implied that the legal and policy protections that apply to an AONB can be selectively interpreted”.

The board highlights Mr Stephens’s concluding comment that the site and its surroundings were “not in themselves special enough to be protected”.

Dr Matt Thomson, a planner at the board, said: “Planning inspectors provide an impartial perspective, finely balancing local aspirations with national policy and wider development and conservation needs.

“However, in this case, we feel the inspector has not applied what government policy describes as ‘the highest status of protection’ to the application site.

“While the law gives equal protection to all parts of the AONB, this inspector has concluded that some parts of the Chilterns AONB are more equal than others as a result of how the land has been managed and being adjacent to a village.

“Other landowners, developers and planning decision-makers will be influenced by this new approach and this will be to the detriment of not only of the Chilterns AONB, but all protected landscapes in England.

“If the inspector is right, and this is what national planning policy means, then that policy urgently needs to be changed.”

Cllr Cann said Dr Thomson had explained the issue “in a nutshell”.

He said: “We are either protecting our environment or eroding it and it’s particularly poignant that we protect it.

“Our neighbourhood development plan takes the AONB into account whereas Mr Stephens did not.”