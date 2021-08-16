Vocal coach to direct Harmony

A SINGING group in Sonning Common has a new musical director.

Anne Fairbrother will lead Harmony, which was formed after Nottakwire was disbanded in November.

The vocal coach, who lives in the village, takes over from West End actor Sam Peggs, who is due to return to Les Misérables in London on August 23.

She said: “I’ve just moved back from London and I’m excited to already have a local group lined up.

“In terms of music, I want to give them a whole variety as there’s quite a lot of singers so I want to make sure there’s something that everybody likes.

“I want them to live up to their name and be singing in harmony. By Christmas I want a good repertoire that we can go into the community and perform.

“I want them confident enough by then to showcase their voices to people.”

Ms Fairbrother graduated from the University of Surrey with a master’s degree in music in 2010 and has been a a vocal teacher ever since.

She was a backing vocalist on Josh Groban’s I Believe (When I Fall In Love It Will Be Forever) music video and directed the Children in Need choir twice in 2014 and 2015.

Ms Fairbrother said: “I’ve worked with big adult choirs for the last 10 years and those guys started up much like Harmony and did everything from community projects to the O2 so I’d like that for Harmony too. Maybe not the O2 straightaway but I would like them to grow as a group and become a community of singers.”

Barry Wood, who formed the group with Clive Mills and Bernard Winnington, said: “We’re feeling pretty good about ourselves.”

A meet-and-greet event will be held outside the Peppard war memorial hall in Gallowstree Road on Thursday, August 26 from 2pm. The first rehearsal will take place in the hall on Thursday, September 2 from 1pm.

For more information, call Mr Wood on (01491) 629982.