Monday, 30 August 2021

Probe ended

NO action will be taken in the case of a house in Sonning Common which was the subject of an enforcement investigation.

The property in Peppard Road was investigated by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, for alleged engineering operations and the erection of retained structures in the garden without planning permission.

The council said it had found no evidence of the alleged breaches.

