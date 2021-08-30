Probe ended

School supervisor revives campaign for skate park
A CAMPAIGN to build a skate park in Goring has ... [more]
Monday, 30 August 2021
NO action will be taken in the case of a house in Sonning Common which was the subject of an enforcement investigation.
The property in Peppard Road was investigated by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, for alleged engineering operations and the erection of retained structures in the garden without planning permission.
The council said it had found no evidence of the alleged breaches.
30 August 2021
More News:
School supervisor revives campaign for skate park
A CAMPAIGN to build a skate park in Goring has ... [more]
Children flock to village’s first summer play weekend
HUNDREDS of people attended a free children’s ... [more]
POLL: Have your say