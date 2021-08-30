House plan

A NEW three-bedroom house could be built in Peppard Road, Sonning Common.

Mike Durrant, from Hayling Island, has applied for planning permission for the two-storey property in place of garages.

He said: “This development would greatly improve the existing untidy site and help increase the requirement for three-bedroom houses in this area.”

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to make a decision by October 11.