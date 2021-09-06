Monday, 06 September 2021

Quilts for refugees

MEMBERS of a church in Peppard are making quilts for Afghan refugees.  

Judy McAllister, a senior leadership team member of Springwater Church in Blounts Court Road, is appealing to residents for donations of fleece throws to sew together. 

She will be meeting with other members of the congregation at the church on Friday, September 17 at 10am to start sewing the material together.   

Ms McAllister has already helped a group to sew together small items which were donated to Christian Community Action shop in Sonning Common.  

For more information, visit www.springwaterchurch.org.uk

