Trail sale success

A JUMBLE trail in Sonning Common raised £60 for the village primary school.

Sellers were asked to donate £5 to take part in the event last month, which was the latest in a series of sales.

Organiser Jules Cook, who held the first one in December, said: “More than a dozen residents set up on their drives with items for rehoming.

“The weather was kind and it was great to have buyers making their way around the trail. Sellers’ pitch fees raise money for the school’s parent-teacher association, which provides essential equipment for use by the children.

“Making this a regular event is really helping the school. The aim is for it to keep providing a little bit.”

Another £60 was raised by for the National Autistic Society.

The final trail event of this year will be held on Sunday, October 31.

To take part, visit the trail Facebook page or email socojumbletrail@gmail.com

