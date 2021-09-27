Monday, 27 September 2021

FLU jabs are being offered to patients of Sonning Common health centre.

Invitations are being sent by text or letter to patients in alphabetical order over the age of 65, followed by those at risk between the ages of 18 to 64 and then anyone else  aged 50 to 64.

The flu clinics will take place on October 11, 13, 16 and 20 and November 6.

The dates for children are still to be confirmed. Two- and three-year-olds are eligible for free vaccines.

