Praise for students and staff

THE headteacher of Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School in Sonning Common has praised students and staff for their work during the pandemic.

Andy Hartley, who has been the head of the secondary academy in Reades Lane since January last year, said the it had gone through “signifcant changes” over the last 18 months.

He said he couldn’t commend highly enough the work of students and staff during the “most challenging of times” when pupils were learning from home for the majority of the time.

Mr Hartley said: “We make no apologies for having high expectations of ourselves and our students.

“The idea of character development and student leadership has been one we have been looking to enhance as we move the school forwards.

“Last year, we re-introduced the house system with a huge range of competitions from spelling to rounders, to busking and a house quiz, which showed the appetite our students have to further themselves.

“This academic year, we intend to further embed and widen the opportunities available through the house system as well as the introduction of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme.

“This will be for our year 9 and 10 students, which will stretch them through volunteering, acquiring a skill, showing commitment to a physical activity and completing an expedition.”

Mr Hartley is now inviting people to visit the school.