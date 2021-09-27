Monday, 27 September 2021

Cafe bought

A CAFE in Sonning Common has changed hands.

Debbie Edwards, who used to manage Flemings in Wood Lane, has stepped down after eight years. 

She said: “It has been a blast and to all my customers past and present, I  couldn't have done it without you.

“I have worked with some great people, too, who I now consider friends. Thank you.”

