Shopping trip days

THE bus service run by the Fish volunteer centre in Sonning Common has organised shopping trips for this month.

Trips to Tesco in Henley will take place on Mondays, October 4, 11, 18 and 25 and there will be a one to Waitrose in Henley on Thursday, October 7.

The bus will visit Henley farmers’ market on Thursday, October 28.

A trip to Reading town centre will take place won Thursday, October, 14 with trips to Morrisons and Lidi in Reading on Tuesday, October 12 and Wednesday, October 27 with a pick-up time of 10am and a return time of 1.15pm.

There will also be a trip to Hughenden Manor, which costs £7 for National Trust members and £13 for non-members. Pick up time is 12.45pm.

The minibus will pick up passengers from home at 9am and each trip costs £4 or is free with a bus pass.

A Fish afternoon tea will be held at the village hall on Monday, October 11.