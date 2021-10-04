Monday, 04 October 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Colour run

A COLOUR run will take place in Sonning Common tomorrow to raise money for the village primary school.

People are encouraged to run four laps around the school field in Grove Road while paint is thrown at them by spectators. 

The event will take place from 3pm to 6pm and tickets cost £5 each. Food and drink will be available on site.

For more information, email pta@sonning-common.
oxon.sch.uk

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33