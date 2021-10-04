A COLOUR run will take place in Sonning Common tomorrow to raise money for the village primary school.

People are encouraged to run four laps around the school field in Grove Road while paint is thrown at them by spectators.

The event will take place from 3pm to 6pm and tickets cost £5 each. Food and drink will be available on site.

For more information, email pta@sonning-common.

oxon.sch.uk