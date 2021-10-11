Memorial Field working party leader joins parish council

A NEW member of Sonning Common Parish Council has been appointed.

Diana Pearman, who is editor of the village magazine, replaces Tom Fort, who resigned in July.

Mrs Pearman, who lives in Kennylands Road with her husband John, was the chairwoman of the Memorial Field recreation ground working party as well as serving on the working party for the neighbourhood plan.

She said: “I feel the council is moving in a direction that I would like to be involved with.

“It’s a very important time for the council because of the various projects we’re involved with, which will make major changes to the village, and I’d like to be a part of that.”

Mrs Pearman was co-opted on a unanimous vote of the council.

Vicky Boorman, vice-chair of the council, said: “Diana’s involvement in the Memorial Field working group speaks for itself, as does the historic work she has done in the village and on the village magazine.” Mr Fort, who chaired the neighbourhood plan working party, quit after a “retirement” village development of up to 133 flats in Sonning Common was approved by a planning inspector despite being opposed by the parish council and South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority. The latter has applied for a judicial review of the decision.