A CAREERS evening was held at Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School in Sonning Common.

More than 30 employers attended the evening at the Reades Lane school, including the NHS, the Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force, Pricewaterhouse Coopers, Venerate Solutions, Intelex, Dogcology, Massage and Me, Elvie Bakes, Chloe Willis Personal Training, GIST, HMRC, Kingsley Napley Law and the Henley Standard.

Jyoti Chopra, who organised the event, said: “The exhibitors were so welcoming and engaged our students with their pure passion and drive for their sectors. There was a real buzz.

“It was an eye-opening experience for our students as they learnt more about what job opportunities are available to them after they complete their education.”