Call for care beds

SONNING Common Parish Council are calling on health chiefs to “properly analyse the need” for palliative care in South Oxfordshire.

It comes after Sue Ryder closed its inpatient unit at Joyce Grove in Nettlebed in March last year.

The charity said it shut the hospiice because the building was not built for purpose and it gradually reduced the number of beds because referrals were dropping.

Councillors want the Oxfordshire NHS Clinical Commissioning Group to “properly analyse the need and provide sustainable residential care with appropriate specialist care from nurses, doctors and consultants for all residents in South Oxfordshire”.

There are two new hospice beds at Wallingford Community Hospital.