MP praises headteacher for academy improvements

THE secondary school in Sonning Common has been transformed, says John Howell.

The Henley MP visited Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge in Reades Lane and was given a tour by headteacher Andy Hartley, who joined the academy in January last year.

The men discussed the benefits of the school being part of the multi-academy Maiden Erlegh Trust and the complexities of dealing with two local authorities.

Mr Hartley also asked about the Government’s support for green initiatives in schools.

During a question-and-answer session with a class of year 7 students, Mr Howell was asked about his role as an MP, his previous career, how laws are made in Parliament and how much he earns. Mr Howell also observed several lessons taking place. The MP said: “I went to the school because I supported it when it was having talks about becoming an academy and was having difficulties.

“I wanted to see in person how well it had done since then and I found an enormously improved school with a headteacher who has really made a difference and I was pleased to see that.”

The school was placed in special measures by Ofsted in 2017 and risked being closed down. It became an academy the following year and changed its name after joining the Maiden Erlegh Trust.

Mr Hartley said the school looked forward to working with Mr Howell in ensuring a high standard of education was maintained.