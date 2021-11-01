Village recreation ground nearly ready for handover

THE new recreation ground in Sonning Common is taking shape.

A contractor has been chosen to build the children’s playground and the site is due to be officially handed over to the parish council.

Meanwhile, 420 trees have been planted by volunteers at the northern boundary of the field, now called Memorial Park, off Reades Lane.

A public exhibition of the designs for the playground will be held at the village hall next Saturday (November 6) from 10am to 1pm.

The company that will install the equipment was one of four that bid for the contract but the parish council has not revealed its identity.

The contractor will also put down a rubber crumb surface to provide extra safety for the children.

The Tarmac Landfill Communities Fund has awarded the council a £100,000 grant towards the cost of the playground.

The council is considering applying for further grants to fund public toilets and a café at the park and may pay for temporary toilet facilities to be installed in the meantime.

The park is due to be formally handed over to the council by Blakedown Sport & Play, of Banbury, and Aurora Construction Consultancy, of London, which oversaw its transformation from a field.

Blakedown needs to complete a snagging list, including the removal of stones to an “acceptable and safe” level. Members of the council’s Memorial Park working party will check to see that everything on the list has been completed.

The tree planting was carried out by volunteers from Sonning Common Green Gym. Nine members of the group planted the whips, which were donated by the Woodland Trust, a conservation charity.

Deputy parish clerk Ros Varnes said: “The parish council is extremely grateful to members of the Green Gym for giving up their time on a Saturday morning to contribute to this important new community facility.

“We hope the trees and the shrubs that they planted will be enjoyed by Sonning Common residents for many years to come.”

The trees have been used to fill gaps in the hedgerow along the boundary with the neighbouring Sonning Grove estate built by Linden Homes.

The developer bought both sites from the Pelly family and then donated the recreation field to the council for a nominal fee of £1 in return for supporting its application for 50 new homes.

Martin Rhodes, secretary of the Green Gym, said: “We accomplished the task with a brief stop for a refreshment break halfway through.”

Sonning Common Green Gym was the first group of its kind to be set up in this country more than 20 years ago.

Mr Rhodes said: “We undertake conservation work in the local community on two mornings a week, Thursday and Saturday, and have more than 50 registered volunteers.”