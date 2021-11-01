Monday, 01 November 2021

Search for rogue driver

A CAR was hit while parked in the car park at the Co-op store car park in Sonning Common.

The offending driver drove off after the incident involving a Vauxhall Astra at about 6.37pm on Thursday last week.

A witness took a picture of the driver, who was in a blue Ford Focus, and the incident was caught on CCTV.

A white Ford transit van was stolen from Sedgewell Road on the same night together with some gardening tools.

