Beacon for the Queen

A BEACON could be installed outside a pub in Sonning Common to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee next year.

The Butcher’s Arms in Blounts Court Road is the highest point in the village.

The beacon would be placed in the pub car park from Thursday to Monday, June 2 to 6, which includes the special holiday weekend.

The parish council is also considering holding a tea party at the village hall in Wood Lane on Friday, June 3 and a village fete the next day featuring a brass band and a fly-past from RAF Benson.

A working group is being formed by the council to discuss the plans in detail.