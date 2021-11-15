Pub couple raise £2,230 for school

A HENLEY pub has raised money for Bishopswood Special School.

The Bird in Hand in Greys Road held a barbecue which made £2,230 for the specialist education school in Grove Road, Sonning Common.

Graham and Celia Seward, who have been landlords of the pub since 1993, sold about 150 tickets at £15 each and also collected donations at the event.

Numerous bands performed at the annual fundraiser, which took place in the pub garden on September 5.

Mr Seward said: “It went very well. It was less busy than usual but we wanted to keep the numbers down due to covid.

“It was a lovely day and there was more space and everyone had a nice time.”

The couple’s granddaughter, Louisa, used to attend Bishopswood so they wanted the school to have the money.

Mr Seward said: “We’ve done 15 or 16 of these events and most of them have been for the school.

“We know where every penny raised for them goes, rather than handing it over to a national charity where we don’t necessarily see the benefits.”

James Dollar, who chairs the Bishopswood School Association, said: “We want to express our gratitude as it’s a significant amount of money.

“Louisa is not at the school anymore so the fact the pub is still wanting to fundraise for us is really fantastic. Usually these things stop when you don’t have that direct connection anymore.”

He said the money might go towards the cost of the school’s minibus which enables outings for the pupils or the development of an outdoor area.

Meanwhile, the association is seeking donations for a raffle which will be held at the school’s Christmas fayre on Saturday, December 4 from 1.30pm to 4pm.

For more information, or to donate, email bsa@

bishopswoodschool.co.uk