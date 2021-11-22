Gifts appeal

Monday, 22 November 2021

THE food bank at Springwater Church in Sonning Common is appealing for small Christmas presents.

The gifts will be given to 10 children, 10 teenagers, 10 women and 20 elderly men and women. 

Organisers are also asking for items such as chocolate bars, biscuits, instant coffee and tinned food.

Donations should be left in the box by the entrance to the church in Blounts Court Road.

