Gifts appeal

Coroner criticises care home where 93-year-old woman died five days after falling out of bed
THE family of an elderly woman who died five days ... [more]
Monday, 22 November 2021
THE food bank at Springwater Church in Sonning Common is appealing for small Christmas presents.
The gifts will be given to 10 children, 10 teenagers, 10 women and 20 elderly men and women.
Organisers are also asking for items such as chocolate bars, biscuits, instant coffee and tinned food.
Donations should be left in the box by the entrance to the church in Blounts Court Road.
22 November 2021
More News:
Coroner criticises care home where 93-year-old woman died five days after falling out of bed
THE family of an elderly woman who died five days ... [more]
POLL: Have your say